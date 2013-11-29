Highway 101 Traffic Tied Up by Multi-Vehicle Wreck

Traffic on northbound Highway 101 near Santa Barbara was brought to a stand-still Friday night by a multi-vehicle accident, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck — involving five vehicles — occurred at about 7:45 p.m. at El Sueno Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

No injuries were reported, but all lanes of Highway 101 northbound were blocked for a time, Sadecki said.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Further details were not available Friday night.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.