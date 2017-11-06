Highway 101 Truck Fire South of Buellton Spreads to Nearby Vegetation

Semi tractor and trailer destroyed in blaze near Old Coast Highway; 1.5 acres also blackened

A tractor-trailer fire that spread to nearby brush on Highway 101 south of Buellton prompted a temporary closure of the roadway on Monday.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the incident on northbound Highway 101 near Old Coast Highway at 11:40 a.m.

Firefighters reported that flames had fully engulfed the tractor and started spreading to the trailer plus nearby vegetation, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The brush fire was estimated at approximately one and a half acres, with crews quickly containing the blaze.

Additional resources, such as aircraft and dozers, were canceled, Zaniboni added.

The semi-truck and trailer, which only had a few palletts inside, were destroyed by the fire, Zaniboni said.

There were no reports of any injuries due to the fire.

The roadway was expected to remain closed for approximately 20 minutes, according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.

CHP officers later opened one lane to allow northbound traffic to begin moving again until the roadway was fully opened.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .