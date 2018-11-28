Carpinteria On-Ramp Opens to Public as Highway 101 Widening Construction Continues

SBCAG plans to apply for more state grant funding for the massive project, now that the gas tax repeal effort failed

The failure of the gas tax repeal in November means the Highway 101 widening between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara will move forward and allow transportation officials to pursue new funding.

Plans call for adding a high occupancy vehicle lane in each direction on Highway 101, rebuilding the Sheffield Drive interchange, replacing the South Padaro undercrossing, widening the Evans Avenue undercrossing, making bridge replacements and building sound walls.

Carpinteria-area work is underway on the Casitas Pass Road and Linden Avenue bridges project, and after more than a year of construction, Caltrans opened a wider Casitas Pass Road northbound freeway on-ramp earlier this month.

The Highway 101 project was partially funded by Senate Bill 1, the 12-cent per gallon increase on gasoline to fund California's deteriorating roads and infrastructure. Proposition 6 on the November ballot aimed to repeal that gas tax, but failed.

Caltrans and Santa Barbara County Association of Governments have been working incrementally on the project, as it pursues funding.

Maintaining the gas tax will help leverage $80 million in Measure A regional transportation sales tax funding to widen Highway 101 from Carpinteria to the edge of Montecito, said Gregg Hart, an SBCAG spokesman and Santa Barbara City Councilman who will soon be sworn in as the Second District County Supervisor.



“The 101 widening project is the highest regional transportation priority in Santa Barbara County,” Hart said.

“The new lanes on the 101 freeway will reduce increasing traffic congestion that negatively impacts the regional economy and reduces the quality of life for local residents. Traffic congestion makes it harder for commuting employees to get to work, reduces tourism from southern California and jeopordizes the timely transportation of agricultural products from northern Santa Barbara County to national markets.”

As of now, construction to widen the segment between Bailard Avenue and through Carpinteria, is expected to start in 2020 and the next northern segment, from Santa Claus Lane to North Jameson Lane, will start in 2021.

Adding lanes through Montecito, from North Jameson Lane to South Salinas Street in Santa Barbara, is the last section scheduled to be built, and expected to be completed in 2026, according to SBCAG.

About 20,000 people commute from Ventura County to Santa Barbara every day, but Highway 101 comes to a screeching halt near Carpinteria, where the lanes go from three to two.

SBCAG said that the corridors has a “Level F” service because of the congestion, which lasts between two and four hours daily in each direction during commute times.

If Caltrans and the county do nothing, the number of congested hours is expected to jump to 10 hours a day by 2040.

The final phase of the widening project, through Montecito and including reconstruction of the Hot Springs/Cabrillo intersection in Santa Barbara, will also be eligible for the next round of state grant funding, available in 2020, Hart said. The remaining $60 million in regional Measure A funding will be used to match the next round of state grant funding.

“Completing the 'lane and a train' plan is necessary to move people and goods for our shared prosperity,” said First District County Supervisor Das Williams, whose district includes the widening project. “Everyone is tired of living in traffic, this will make things a bit better.”

The California Transportation Commission awarded $417 million to the widening project earlier this year. The state money, along with $70 million local Measure A sales tax dollars, will fund the next two phases of the project, from roughly Santa Claus Lane to North Jameson Lane.

“The next steps include getting grants for mitigation projects and parallel projects that we are required to do for this next leg and obtain the grant money for the future,” Williams said.

SBCAG in 2019 will also submit new grant applications for SB 1 funding for the Montecito-area widening segments.

Click here for a detailed list of maps that show the phased plans for Highway 101.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.