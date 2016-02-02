Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:05 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

2 People Injured in Vehicle Collision on Highway 154 at Windy Gap

County Fire and CHP units respond to two-vehicle collision that caused rollover and moderate injuries

Two people were injured after a collision Tuesday on Highway 154 at Windy Gap.
Two people were injured after a collision Tuesday on Highway 154 at Windy Gap.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | February 2, 2016

Two people were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries after a two-vehicle collision and rollover on Highway 154 at Windy Gap, according to County Fire. 

The County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and AMR ambulances responded just after 5 p.m. to a collision on the highway and found one vehicle rolled over onto its roof, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

One patient was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance and the CHP is investigating the cause of the collision, Zaniboni said.

Highway 154 was temporarily blocked in both directions near Painted Cave Road while crews worked to investigate and tow the vehicles out of the way.

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 154 caused a rollover and moderate injuries Tuesday.
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 154 caused a rollover and moderate injuries Tuesday. ((Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo))
