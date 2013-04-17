Highway 154 Accident Leaves Two Injured

A two-vehicle accident on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Wednesday afternoon sent two people to the hospital, one with major injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Just after 2 p.m., a call came into dispatch reporting that a collision had occurred on Highway 154, just north of Edison Road, in Santa Ynez, said Capt. David Sadecki.

Two county fire engines and a battalion chief responded, and crews worked for about 30 minutes to extricate one of the victims, who suffered major injuries, Sadecki said.

That person was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by a Calstar helicopter, and the other driver, who had moderate injuries, was taken to the hospital in an AMR ambulance.

Highway 154 was closed down in both directions as crews worked.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the accident, Sadecki said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .