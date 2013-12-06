Highway 154 Open Again After Fatal Accident

Emergency crews thought there initially might have been hazardous-materials contamination

A woman was killed early Friday in a single-vehicle accident that shut down Highway 154 for several hours, and prompted a hazardous-materials response, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the highway between San Antonio Creek Road and Windy Gap, fire Capt. David Sadecki said. The victim, who was headed up the pass, was fatally injured when her vehicle rolled over for unknown reasons.

Initial crews arriving on scene found evidence that the vehicle may have been contaminated with hazardous materials, Sadecki said.

Precautions were taken, and haz-mat crews from both the county and the city of Santa Barbara were called in, he said.

It eventually was determined that there were no hazardous materials, Sadeki said.

The victim, identified Monday as Keri Dee Savala of Santa Barbara, was declared dead at the scene.

Highway 154 remained shut down more than three hours after the crash, but was reopened shortly before 9 a.m..

