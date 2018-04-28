Highway 154 Reopened After Big-Rig Accident

Highway 154 was closed for about two hours Tuesday after a big-rig crashed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 5 a.m. roughly a mile east of Painted Cave Road, the CHP said.

No injuries were reported as the flatbed truck ended up on its side some 20 feet off the roadway, the CHP said.

Traffic was shut down at about 6 a.m. to allow for removal of the wreckage, and the roadway was reported opened shortly before 8 a.m.

