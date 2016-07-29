Highway 154 Lanes Reopened After Two-Car Collision Near Santa Barbara

Vehicle lanes on Highway 154 were reopened Friday afternoon after a two-car collision on the eastbound side closed them temporarily.

A black sedan and a red Toyota Prius collided on Highway 154 near Painted Cave Road around 12:30 p.m., causing all lanes to be temporarily closed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reported only minor injuries in the accident and lanes were reopened by 2 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR both responded to the scene.

