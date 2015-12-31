Highway 154 Repaving Project Near Lake Cachuma Will Cause Delays Next Week

Advice

Motorists can expect to experience delays on Highway 154 next week while Caltrans repaves a section of the busy roadway near Santa Barbara.

The partial closure will be in effect, weather permitting, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers.

State crews will grind and pave a section of the state route from east of Lake Cachuma to west of Paradise Road in the hills above Santa Barbara.

Drivers will go through a one-way reversing traffic control with delays that aren’t expected to exceed 20 minutes, Shivers said.

The California Highway Patrol will be on hand to ensure traffic safety while the Caltrans maintenance team performs work.

“Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones,” Shivers said.

If weather prevents roadwork from being completed by next Friday, Shivers said crews would push work into the following week.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website here.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .