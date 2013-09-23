Highway 154 Shut Down After Van Fire Spreads to Brush

Roadway near San Marcos Pass was closed for about 90 minutes

Highway 154 in the San Marcos Pass area was shut down in both directions late Sunday night after a vehicle fire spread to the nearby vegetation, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze, which began in a minivan, was reported shortly before 11 p.m. near Kinevan Road at the top of San Marcos Pass, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was fully contained shortly before midnight.

Approximately a quarter acre burned before firefighters were able to corral the blaze, Sadecki said.

The van was destroyed.

Highway 154 was closed until about 12:30 a.m. while firefighters completed mop-up operations.

Sadecki noted that motorists driving in the mountains who experience a vehicle fire are encouraged not to pull to the side of the road, but to remain in the traffic lane.

"If people pull over, they can start a vegetation fire," Sadecki said. "Even though it's a traffic hazard, it's better to remain in the lane."

