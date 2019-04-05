Pixel Tracker

Highway 154 Shut Down at Cold Spring Bridge After Report of Jumper

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:20 p.m. | April 5, 2019 | 5:45 p.m.

Highway 154 was shut down in both directions at the Cold Spring Bridge on Friday afternoon following a report of a person who had jumped off the span.

At 5:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that a pedestrian had leaped off the bridge into the canyon below.

A Santa Barbara County helicopter was dispatched to the scene to help search for the person, and the victim reportedly was spotted in the creek below, according to emergency radio traffic.

County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest personnel and an AMR ambulance also were dispatched to the scene.

A vehicle presumably belonging to the jumper was found abandoned in the eastbound lane on the bridge, according to fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Stagecoach Road, which winds down the canyon below the bridge, also was shut down, Bertucelli added.

Highway 154 was reopened at 6:15 p.m., but Stagecoach Road remained closed while authorities recovered the victim's body.

The Cold Spring Bridge is one of the highest arch bridges in California, with its roadway deck 400 feet above the canyon floor.

After dozens of suicides from the bridge since it first opened to traffic in 1963, Caltrans in 2012 completed barrier fencing on both sides of the span. Despite that, at least one person subseqeuntly jumped from the bridge before Friday's incident.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7.

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 800.273.8255, and the Santa Barbara County 24-hour, toll-free hotline is 800.400.1572.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

