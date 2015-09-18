Highway 154 Lanes Reopened After Vehicle Accident Causes Closure

Advice

The California Highway Patrol briefly closed Highway 154 in both directions Friday morning after a vehicle hit a bicyclist.

The closures were being put in place at 9:30 a.m. and roadways were reopened around 10:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

Eastbound traffic was turned around at Highway 246 — specifically at the Armour Ranch Road, roundabout intersection with Highway 154 near Santa Ynez — and westbound traffic was stopped and turned around at Paradise Road, Buellton CHP Officer Felipe Hernandez said.

No details were immediately available about the collision, which was reported around 9 a.m. on the 1600 block of Highway 154.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was also called to the vehicle accident, which was near Cachuma Village Road.

KEYT reported that the male bicyclist was killed at the scene, but CHP has not yet released any information about the accident.

