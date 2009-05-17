Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:00 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Highway 154 Upgrades Winding Down

Mile-long passing lane west of Santa Agueda Creek remains focus of Caltrans crews; because of holiday, there will be no road closures or delays on Memorial Day, May 25

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 17, 2009 | 5:14 p.m.

During the final two weeks in May, construction crews improving the safety of Highway 154 will continue work on the one-mile long, westbound passing lane, west of Santa Agueda Creek, a Caltrans spokesman said.

Beginning Monday, crews will work behind concrete safety barriers, so no lane closures will be required.

In observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, there will be no closure, according to Caltrans.

During the week of Monday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, crews will move the concrete safety barrier, grind pavement and pave the new passing lane. During this week, lane closures will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., and again from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., as needed. During those hours, motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Throughout the construction period, updates will be available on 888.SB.ROADS (888.727.6237).

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

