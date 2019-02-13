Downed Power Poles Close Highway 166 East of Cuyama

Both directions of the roadway closed between Hubbard Avenue in Cuyama and Stubblefield Road, near Maricopa

Highway 166 was closed Wednesday morning between the Cuyama Valley and Maricopa due to multiple toppled power poles and downed power lines, according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans District 5.

Reports of fallen power poles were received at 7:30 a.m. leading to the closure of the highway between Hubbard Avenue in the Cuyama and Stubblefield Road in Kern County, which is between Highway 33 and Maricopa.

There was no estimate on when the roadway would reopen, but authorities called the closure long-term due to the possibility other power poles could fall.

Both directions of the roadway were closed at that spot, and Caltrans issued a SigAlert at 9 a.m. advising people to use an alternate route, such as Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Central Coast through 4 p.m. Thursday.

No further details were available.

