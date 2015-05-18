Highway 166 East Resurfacing Project Begins Tuesday

A project to resurface Highway 166 East from the Gifford Creek Bridge to near the Cuyama River Bridge will take place Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20 from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

The California Highway Patrol will be present to ensure a safe condition for motorists and highway workers.

This road work will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team in New Cuyama.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.