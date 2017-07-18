Highway 166 Open Again After Kern County Vegetation Fire

A fire burning in western Kern County prompted a short closure of a segment of Highway 166 Tuesday afternoon.

The Hudson Fire had charred 1,000 acres and was 55 percent contained at 5:15 p.m., a Kern County Fire Department spokesman said.

Crews were dispatched just before noon the blaze reportedly near Hudson Ranch Road and Highway 166, south of Maricopa.

Flames jumped from one side of Highway 166 to the other, leading to a temporary closure of the highway, according to emergency dispatch reports.

As of 5:15 p.m., the road was open for traffic in both directions.

A different segment of Highway 166 closed for several days earlier this month due to the Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria.

