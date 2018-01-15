Highway 166 Sees Boost in Traffic as a Detour Due To Montecito-Area Highway 101 Closure

California Highway Patrol increases patrols and reminds drivers to be patient, alert on narrow roadway; Authorities recommend drivers use Highway 46 instead to access I-5

A toppled semi truck blocked lanes on Highway 166 and traffic quickly backed up Monday as California Highway Patrol officers worked to keep it flowing for three-day weekend travelers.

Despite their work, which included escorting heavy-duty tow trucks to the crash scene and employing one-way traffic controls around the wreckage, the roadway had to be closed for a while and it caused even longer delays.

It’s just the one of several recent crashes that have occurred on Highway 166, which is experiencing much heavier-than-normal traffic due to the closure of Highway 101 following the mudslides and flooding in Montecito.

Big rigs delivering loads, cars carrying college students back to campus, families spending a long weekend in Southern California, and people enjoying the Central Coast’s recreational activities have been forced to take the east-west highway.

But the route which falls both in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is known, and sometime feared, for its narrow lanes, lack of shoulders and many curves along with deadly crashes.

On Monday, traffic streamed along the route that travels through rocky hills and alongside pastures filled with grazing cows as vegetation has turned from gold into a light green due to recent rains.

The key to being safe on the roadway is pretty simple, CHP Officer Dave Medina said after racing to Monday's crash scene upon learning of its location between two sharp curves.

“Be patient, be alert and make sure your car is in good condition,” Medina said.

Highway 166 has limited passing zones, unlike its counterpart Highway 46 near Paso Robles.

Years ago, a number of crashes led to a multiple projects to improve Highway 46 that had earned the nickname “Blood Alley” for a number of fatal crashes.

Caltrans and the CHP have recommended that drivers use Highway 46 rather than Highway 166 to access I-5 from the Central Coast as a detour, saying it’s better equipped for the increased traffic stemming from Highway 101’s closure.

But the northern route to travel east and then south will make trips up to two hours longer for residents in northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County.

And Caltrans announced Monday that Highway 101 won’t reopen in the Montecito and Santa Barbara area for at least another week.

The extra traffic on Highway 166 due to the detour means the CHP has beefed up patrols with officers based in Santa Maria.

Several segments of Highway 166 have double yellow lines, signaling areas where people should not pass.

Yet, a driver who crossed double yellow lines was blamed for causing a five-vehicle crash on Highway 166 Thursday night, sending one woman to the hospital.

It’s common for drivers to get stuck behind slow-moving vehicles, such as big rigs or recreational vehicles.

“That’s where people get impatient and want to cross over the double yellows which is not good,” Medina said.

The driver in Monday’s traffic-snarling crash apparently drifted off the road and overcorrected, sending the truck onto its side.

Highway 166 has been designated a safety corridor in an effort to spur improvements, and a task force including CHP officers, Caltrans, county officials and local residents meets regularly.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments provides funding to the CHP to conduct additional enforcement on Highway 166, CHP Lt. Mike Brown said.

“We kind of have a multi-prong approach in education and then enforcement,” Brown said.

“But the fact of the matter is you look at these crashes and they’re human error — drugs, alcohol, people trying to cross on double yellow (lines),” he said.

One fairly new safety feature involves rumble strips along the center line and white line on some curves to alert drivers drifting out of their lanes.

“The center rumble strip is a really nice feature,” Medina said. “It’s all about the driver being aware of his surroundings and his vehicle.”

Use of headlights even during daytime also can boost a vehicle’s visibility to other drivers, he added.

Since cellphone reception is spotty in several sections along the roadway, areas Medina knows by heart, call boxes positioned every mile remain a vital tool for drivers in need of help.

Medina urges those who drive the highway to be alert for the mile-markers that carry vital information which can help pinpoint their location in an emergency.

The 18-year veteran of the CHP also believes Highway 166 could use speed limit signs to drive home the point people must travel 55 mph or slower.

He recalled one woman he stopped for speeding claiming she didn’t know the road’s speed limit. “It’s not 80, I’ll tell you that,” Medina recalled telling her.

In the end, Medina emphasized that Highway 166 demands one key trait of its drivers.

“Everybody’s got to be patient, you know,” Medina said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.