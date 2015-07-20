Highway 166 Still Closed Due to Mud, Debris on Roadway

Advice

Highway 166 remained closed east of Santa Maria Monday morning, several hours after mud and debris flows spawned by heavy rainfall covered the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol said at 7:26 a.m. that it did not have an estimate for reopening the highway.

Two Santa Barbara County fire crews were called out shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday after an estimate 100 yards of mud and debris, three feet deep in places, covered the highway just west of the Cottonwood Canyon Bridge in the Cuyama Valley, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two vehicles were reported stranded in the mud, but both they are their occupants were removed safely, Zaniboni said.

Another 20 vehicles were stranded by the mud, he added.

Two bulldozers — one from the U.S. Forest Service and one from CalFire — were called out to help clear the roadway. Caltrans crews also responded to the scene.

Flooding also was reported in other areas along Highway 166, the result of scattered thunderstorms reported in the area.

