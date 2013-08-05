Highway 192 Bridge Work Starts Tuesday in Santa Barbara

Bridge crews will begin a construction project to seal and repair the bridge decks at various locations and highways starting with Highway 192 at San Roque Road in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Caltrans officials have announced.

Roadwork consists of one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers. Work hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Up to 10-minute delays can be anticipated.

Motorists can detour: San Roque Road to State Street, back to Ontare Road to Highway 192 and vice versa. Roadwork is expected to be complete by early October.

This bridge deck sealing and repair project includes various locations between Santa Barbara and Santa Maria on Highways 192, 166, 217 and 101. An update will be provided as one becomes available.

The contractor for this $686,000 project is O’Donnell Construction of West Covina.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.

— Susana Cruz for Caltrans.