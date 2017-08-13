Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:48 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Highway 192/Foothill Road Paving Project Underway

Expect delays of up to 15 minutes; detour to Highway 101 suggested

Project limits for Highway 192/Foothill Road Paving Project.
Project limits for Highway 192/Foothill Road Paving Project. (Caltrans District 5)
By Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5 | August 13, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

A project to pave a 5-mile segment of Highway 192 from one-half mile east of Alamar Avenue in Santa Barbara to Cold Springs Road in Montecito will begin Monday, Aug. 14. This project is scheduled to be complete mid-September.

Project hours are 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. some Fridays. Motorists are advised to use Highway 101 as the preferred detour, with local access provided to residents. Local road detours are also available. Roadwork hours may be adjusted when schools resume.

For the duration of the project, motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes, with one-way reversing traffic control and a pilot car to guide traffic in both directions of the area of Highway 192 under construction.

On Aug. 14 and/or Aug. 15, a full road closure will occur for a few hours on Highway 192 between Sycamore Canyon/144 and Mission Ridge Road. Local traffic will be allowed to exit.

In addition, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, a short section of Calle Real between Highway 154 and State Street will be paved. This work will be completed overnight from 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Motorists will be able to continue to use the 101 off-ramp and travel west via Calle Real with one lane open. Eastbound lanes will be closed with State Street as a detour.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform motorists of the work with delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

Contractor for this $1.8 million project is C.A. Rasmussen Inc. of Valencia.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3237 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 