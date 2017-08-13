Highway 192/Foothill Road Paving Project Underway

Expect delays of up to 15 minutes; detour to Highway 101 suggested

A project to pave a 5-mile segment of Highway 192 from one-half mile east of Alamar Avenue in Santa Barbara to Cold Springs Road in Montecito will begin Monday, Aug. 14. This project is scheduled to be complete mid-September.

Project hours are 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. some Fridays. Motorists are advised to use Highway 101 as the preferred detour, with local access provided to residents. Local road detours are also available. Roadwork hours may be adjusted when schools resume.

For the duration of the project, motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes, with one-way reversing traffic control and a pilot car to guide traffic in both directions of the area of Highway 192 under construction.

On Aug. 14 and/or Aug. 15, a full road closure will occur for a few hours on Highway 192 between Sycamore Canyon/144 and Mission Ridge Road. Local traffic will be allowed to exit.

In addition, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, a short section of Calle Real between Highway 154 and State Street will be paved. This work will be completed overnight from 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Motorists will be able to continue to use the 101 off-ramp and travel west via Calle Real with one lane open. Eastbound lanes will be closed with State Street as a detour.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform motorists of the work with delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

Contractor for this $1.8 million project is C.A. Rasmussen Inc. of Valencia.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3237 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.