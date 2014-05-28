Highway 192 Resurfacing Project to Continue with Overnight Closures

A project to grind and resurface Highway 192 from the junction with Highway 154 to just east of Tye Road will continue next week with road work taking place from Highway 154 to La Colina Junior High School.

This project will also include the replacement of detector loops at signalized intersections.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with a pilot car during the overnight hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 2 through Friday morning, June 6. The grinder and jackhammer work, which will create noise, will only take place from 6 to 10 p.m. between Cieneguitas Road and La Colina Junior High School.

Motorists should look for the “Wait for Pilot Car” signs at all driveways and side streets and must wait and follow the pilot car in the direction it is headed. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes. Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about this project.

Detector loops will be installed at the intersection of Highway 192 and Cieniguitas Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 2 through Friday, June 6.

The contractor for this $800,000 project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. This project is expected to be completed in June.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.