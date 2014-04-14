Highway 192 Road Improvements Slated to Begin Next Week

A project to grind and resurface Highway 192 from the junction with Highway 154 to just east of Tye Road is scheduled to begin next Monday, April 21.

This project will also include the replacement of detector loops at signalized intersections.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control in half-mile increments from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about this project.

The contractor for this $800,000 project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria.

This project is expected to be completed in June.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.