Highway 192 Between Ortega, Sheffield to Close Next Week for Utility Work

Highway 192 (East Valley Road) will be closed next week to allow Southern California Edison to perform utility work.

Motorists should be advised of these closures in the following areas:

» Highway 192 (East Valley Road) will be closed during the overnight hours between Ortega Ridge Road and Sheffield Drive beginning Monday, April 21 through Friday morning, April 25 from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Electronic message boards have been activated to inform the public about this project. Residents will be able to maintain access to their homes during these full closures.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.