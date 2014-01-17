Highway 192 to Close Overnight for Replacement of Power Lines

Highway 192 (Foothill Road) will be closed during the overnight hours next week to allow Southern California Edison to replace power lines.

Motorists should be advised of these closures in the following areas:

» Highway 192 (Foothill Road) will be closed between Santa Monica Road and Linden Avenue from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

» Highway 192 (Foothill Road) will be closed between Cravens Lane and Santa Monica Road from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

» Highway 192 (Foothill Road) will be closed between Cravens Lane and Santa Monica Road from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Electronic message boards have been activated to inform the public about this project. This project is being performed under permit from Caltrans.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or click here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.