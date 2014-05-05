Highway 192 to Close This Week for Overnight Utility Work

Highway 192 (East Valley Road) will be closed this week to allow Southern California Edison to perform utility work in the following areas:

» Highway 192 (East Valley Road) will be closed during the overnight hours between Nidever Road and Cravens Lane on Monday through Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m.

» Highway 192 (East Valley Road) will be closed during the overnight hours between Santa Monica Road and Carpinteria High School on Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

» Highway 192 (East Valley Road) will be closed during the overnight hours between Cravens Lane and Santa Monica Road on Thursday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Electronic message boards have been activated to inform the public about this project. Residents will be able to maintain access to their homes during these full closures.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.