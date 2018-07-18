Wednesday, July 18 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Mostly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Highway 1 Finally Reopens North of San Luis Obispo County

Repair work completed a year and a half after giant Mud Creek landslide cut off popular route to Big Sur

car driving coastal highway Click to view larger
The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek slide north of San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday morning. The roadway was reopened after a year and a half. (Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)
By Lindsey Holden, San Luis Obispo Tribune | July 18, 2018 | 3:43 p.m.

Headlights glowed in the Big Sur fog on Highway 1 on Wednesday — the first day in a year and a half the road was open.

Starting at 9:45 a.m., vehicles traveled on a freshly paved road around the enormous mudslide that closed the highway in May 2017, and permanently reshaped one of coastal California’s most famous drives.

Heavy winter rains shifted 6 million tons of dirt and rock near Mud Creek, covering the old stretch of road to the extent that Caltrans opted to build a new path over the land mass the slide created.

John Madonna Construction was responsible for building the new road, which cost $54 million, according to Susanna Cruz, a Caltrans District 5 spokeswoman.

Cruz called the project, which was completed two months early, “really Herculean efforts.”

“It’s massive,” she said. “It’s the biggest slide event in all of Big Sur history.”

While construction was taking place, motorists traveling north to Big Sur through San Luis Obispo County were forced to take Nacimiento-Fergusson Road, a roundabout and far less scenic route.

On Wednesday, Cruz and other Caltrans employees waved vehicles through the now-open road. 

Cars speeding by honked and passengers waved in celebration.

newly opened coastal highway Click to view larger
Highway 1 at Mud Creek south of Big Sur opened to traffic on Wednesday (Caltrans photo)

So far, more southbound vehicles had driven through the area, with “kind of a trickle” of northbound traffic, Cruz said.

“Maybe this weekend, it won’t be as many,” she said. “But next weekend, it’ll really hit ‘em.”

Some Big Sur lovers who’d been counting the days until the road was open made special trips to visit the area.

Bob Field of Santa Ynez went camping in San Simeon just to come check out the slide area.

He said he’s been camping in the Big Sur area for 49 years, and he’s never seen anything like the mountains of earth overlooking the road.

Staring up at the slide, Field said he was tempted to climb up and have a look.

“I thought I knew how big it was — before I got here,” he said.

During construction, Field said, he took Highway 101 to Salinas and then turned south near Monterey.

“It turned a two-and-a-half hour trip into a five-hour trip,” he said.

Typically, Field and his wife camp in a couple of trailers, but this week, he traveled solo and stayed in a tent.

“When I’m mature, I’ll stop doing this,” he said, laughing.

Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Lindsey Holden is a reporter with the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact her at [email protected]

car driving coastal highway Click to view larger
The first cars drive around the corner near the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide Wednesday morning. (Joe Johnston / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)

