Highway 1 Traffic Blocked After Jalama-Area Crashes

A three-vehicle accident occurred near Highway 1 and Jalama Road early Monday morning, resulting in unknown injuries and blocking traffic through the area.

Traffic was down to one lane and had not been opened up as of 10 a.m., according to Officer John Ortega of the California Highway Patrol's Buellton Office.

Ortega did not know how many people had been injured in the crashes or the extent of the injuries.

The Highway 1 lanes became blocked at 5:18 a.m., when a black sedan and a Penske Truck collided. Both vehicles were presenting a traffic hazard in the roadway, blocking the southbound lane and partially blocking the northbound lane.

Another vehicle became involved with the crash, and a burgundy Chevy Cobalt struck the rear of the overturned truck.

Tow trucks were called in for the vehicles, and Caltrans was called to set up signs warning people of traffic delays in the area.

