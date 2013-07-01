Highway 246 Repaving Project in Santa Ynez Scheduled to Begin July 14

A project to repave Highway 246 from Entrance Road to the Highway 154/246 Intersection is scheduled to begin the night of Sunday, July 14.

This paving will take place during the overnight hours Sunday night through Friday morning from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control within the project area.

Electronic message boards have been activated to advise motorists about this roadwork. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 15 minutes.

The contractor for this $1.1 million project is Calportland Construction of Santa Maria. This project is expected to be completed this September.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.