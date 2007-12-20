Highway Patrol Urges Drivers to Be Safe on the Road During Holidays

{mosimage}

The California Highway Patrol, firefighters and other emergency services personnel gathered Wednesday afternoon to remind the community to be safe on the road this holiday season.



The CHP will be cracking down on unsafe drivers during the upcoming holidays, a time of wet weather, increased travel and drinking. Seatbelts need to be buckled, officials said, and drivers must be sober and focused. DUI checkpoints will be deployed throughout the county, and every available CHP officer will be on the road.



“You do not want to see any of these people in your rearview mirror,” said Assemblyman Pedro Nava, who, as a former deputy district attorney, has seen thousands of DUI-related cases. The total number of DUI fatalities in the country last year is comparable to the total number of military personnel killed in the Vietnam War, he said.