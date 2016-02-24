High-Speed Chase Ends With Suspect Captured on Cliffs Near Bacara Resort

Morro Bay man taken into custody after pursuit from Arroyo Grande to southern Santa Barbara County that allegedly caused an injury accident near the Tajiguas Landfill

A high-speed chase Wednesday led to the arrest of a Morro Bay man authorities had pursued from Arroyo Grande in San Luis Obispo County.

The pursuit along Highway 101, which reportedly reached speeds of 100 mph, went south into Goleta, then northbound, before the driver left the freeway, fled on foot, and got stuck on a cliff near the Bacara Resort & Spa.

The man was driving a white Ford F150 truck and caused an injury traffic collision between a semi truck and a vehicle near Tajiguas Landfill at 10:42 a.m. on his way south, according to authorities.

Authorities initially thought the driver was an attempted murder suspect in a Paso Robles case.

Trevor Michael Crain, 33, of Morro Bay, was arrested for felony evading causing injury and felony hit and run, California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said.

The chase started at 9:52 a.m. in San Luis Obispo County when a CHP officer attempted to pull over a speeding Ford F150 traveling around 102 miles per hour, Gutierrez said.

The truck was passing traffic along the right shoulder and a CHP officer tried to pull over the driver, who fled.

The pursuit started at Laetitia Vineyard & Winery in Arroyo Grande and went through Santa Maria, Buellton and Lompoc before hitting the Gaviota Coast.

Near Tajiguas Landfill, the truck was traveling southbound in the center divider, which caused a Volvo driver to take corrective action and hit the back of a semi truck.

The car rolled over several times and trapped the driver inside, a middle-aged man who was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. His dog, a pit bull mix, was uninjured except a cut on its foot and was picked up by Animal Control, county Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The big rig driver was uninjured in the collision.

Heading into Goleta, the driver avoided a spike strip deployed by the CHP at Highway 101 and Hollister Avenue.

CHP and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicle south to Fairview Avenue, where the driver got off the freeway and then entered Highway 101 northbound.

Crain drove through a Caltrans construction area, where there were no workers, and then hit a spike strip near Hollister Avenue, northbound this time, Gutierrez said.

He drove through a locked fence and fled the vehicle, running toward the cliff area upcoast of the Bacara Resort & Spa.

The Santa Barbara County Air Support Helicopter and CHP airplane were on scene tracking the suspect's movements throughout the pursuit, Gutierrez noted.

He became stuck there, and eventually was pulled up by rope and taken into custody, according to radio traffic.

"The suspect was hanging on the side of a cliff and pulled a knife out," Gutierrez said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"He was instructed to drop the knife and later complied with officer commands. A rope was dropped and he was pulled up and taken into custody by CHP officers and sheriff deputies."

Crain was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and there were no injuries to him or responding law enforcement, according to the CHP.

Santa Barbara County fire engines, a K-9 unit and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol boat responded to the scene in case the situation became a water rescue or cliff rescue.

It’s unclear why Crain was driving at 100 mph in the first place or fled from authorities, since there is nothing wrong with his license or registration and he didn’t appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Gutierrez said.

“He didn’t give us a reason,” he said.

Authorities are doing a residence check at Crain’s Morro Bay home, Gutierrez added.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Rescues Driver Out of Crashed Vehicle from Noozhawk on Vimeo.