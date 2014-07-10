Highways 154/246 Roundabout Traffic Switch Set for Next Week

A project to construct a roundabout and improve safety on Highways 154 and 246 near Santa Ynez will result in a temporary traffic switch beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 15.

» Motorists traveling in both directions on Highways 154/246 will drive through the partially-completed roundabout. There will be daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

» Motorists headed eastbound on Highway 154 to reach Highway 246 are encouraged to use the roundabout and not make an abrupt right turn onto Highway 246.

» Armour Ranch Road is now open during this phase of the project. Motorists and bicyclists are encouraged to share the road.

The contractor for this $3.3 million project is Granite Construction of Watsonville. This project is expected to be completed this summer.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.