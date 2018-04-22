Stricken Hiker Rescued Near Hurricane Deck in Santa Barbara Back Country

Emergency personnel on Sunday afternoon rescued a 36-year-old woman who suffered a heat-related illness while hiking deep within the backcountry of Los Padres National Forest.

The woman, who was with four other people, was suffering from illness "due to the extreme temperatures in the back country today," said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason

Santa Barbara County helicopter 3 was used to hoist the distressed woman at about 1:48 p.m.

Crews used GPS coordinates to track the woman from a cell phone call. She was found near the Hurricane Deck hiking trail.

Two paramedics from Santa Barbara County Fire Station 32 also responded to the scene.

The woman was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

