3 Hikers Airlifted to Safety After Getting Lost Near Figueroa Mountain

Three hikers in their late 20s to early 30s were airlifted to safety Sunday afternoon after getting lost near Figueroa Mountain in Los Padres National Forest.

Two women and one man from the Santa Maria area were hiking the Davy Brown trail in search of local pools and waterfalls when they realized they were lost, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

One hiker texted a family member at 3:30 p.m., and the reporting party contacted Santa Maria police, which then notified the Sheriff’s Department, Hoover said.

Using a helicopter, the county Search and Rescue Team made contact with the hikers, who were off-trail near the White Rock connecting trail.

Out of water and lacking any overnight supplies, the hikers were located three hours after their initial text, Hoover said. They were found unhurt and airlifted to safety.

The identities of the three were not disclosed.

