Hikers Rescued in Mountains Above Santa Barbara

Three people were helped to safety late Tuesday night after getting stranded while hiking in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

At about 8:30 p.m., the group called 911 to report they had lost the trail in the rugged, rocky area near Cathedral Peak above Mission Canyon, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's Search & Rescue Team was called out, along with the county's Copter 3, and located the group at about 10:30 p.m. near Arlington Peak, Hoover said.

The hikers, who were not injured, were walked off the mountain by rescuers and did not need to be airlifted to safety, Hoover said.

She also noted that the Search & Rescue Team is seeking new volunteer members, and is holding a recruitment meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 66 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara.

