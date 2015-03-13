Public Urged to Avoid Jesusita Trail Due to Fallen Tree

Large oak is blocking western portion of trail; chainsaw crews aren't available to Monday

Hikers and others planning to head into the Santa Barbara foothills to enjoy the summer-like weather this weekend are advised to avoid the western portion of the Jesusita Trail due to a large oak tree that has collapsed across the trail.

The downed tree is on the section of trail between the Cater Water Treatment Plant on San Roque Road and Inspiration Point, according to Chris Orr, front country trails coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara.

"City, county, and U.S. Forest Service staff have put caution tape up," Orr said. "Chainsaw crews are not available to remove the hazard until Monday morning.

"The oak tree is large, possibly unstable, and still quite dangerous to walk under or push through."

The eastern portion of the trail and Inspiration Point are still assessable from the Tunnel Trail trailhead off Tunnel Road in Mission Canyon.

Orr said crews hope to have the tree removed by Monday evening.

