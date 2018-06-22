Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Hillary Clinton Wins Santa Barbara County Going Away, But Donald Trump Now President-Elect

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | November 9, 2016 | 12:30 a.m.

While Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was sweeping to a historic and decisive victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton on Tuesday, voters in Santa Barbara County were going in the opposite direction.

Clinton, a former secretary of state, U.S. senator and first lady, piled up 60 percent of the vote in the county, far outdistancing Trump, a New York businessman, reality TV star and political novice who won 32 percent of the local vote.

With all 259 precincts counted early Wednesday, Clinton had won 72,605 votes to Trump’s 38,973 in the county’s unofficial results.

Libertarian Gary Johnson attracted 4,216 votes, write-in candidates earned 2,473, Green candidate Jill Stein accounted for 2,180 and Socialist Gloria La Riva drew 431.

Nationally, the story could not have been more different. Tracking polls had given Clinton a four-point lead as Election Day dawned, but Trump reversed it soon after voting had ended in the East, and he never really wavered as the night wore on.

By the end of the day, Trump had triumphed in the four biggest battlegrounds — Florida, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania — and was claiming victories in Wisconsin and other states that no Republican presidential candidate had won in decades.

At midnight Pacific time, news reports said Clinton had called Trump to concede the race, and with it her quest for the White House that began, many believe, when she lived there with her husband, President Bill Clinton, for eight years in the 1990s.

Defying polls and predictions, Trump early Wednesday appeared to be on track to win at least 276 electoral votes, six more than necessary and with a handful of states still too close to call.

The turnaround stunned the political establishment much as Trump had during the Republican Party primary when he vanquished 17 fellow candidates, including some of the party’s brightest rising stars.

With 89 percent of the expected vote in, or about 120 million ballots, elections officials said Trump was leading the popular vote by more than 1 million votes. He also was ahead in the Electoral College tally, 276-218.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

