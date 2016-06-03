Hillary Clinton to Make Brief Campaign Stop in Santa Barbara

Candidate will host invitation-only event at Jill's Place restaurant after public rally in Oxnard

Just days before California’s Democratic presidential primary, Hillary Clinton is planning a quick stop in Santa Barbara on Saturday as she barnstorms the state.

Clinton is set to address a rally at Hueneme High School in Oxnard early Saturday afternoon, according to a website that tracks her events.

She will then head to Santa Barbara, where she will host a small, invitation-only gathering at Jill's Place restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara, according owner Jill Shalhoob.

The event will be "A Conversation on Women and Families," and will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the restaurant at 632 Santa Barbara St., Shalhoob told Noozhawk.

Shalhoob said she is "excited and honored" that the Clinton campaign chose her restaurant for the event.

Clinton is then scheduled for a campaign stop in Fresno Saturday evening.

The former First Lady and U.S. secretary of state is locked in a tight battle with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination, with polls showing the two neck-and-neck in California going into next week's vote.

Sanders held rallies last weekend at Santa Barbara City College and Santa Maria High School that both were attended by crowds estimated at 6,000 people.

Tuesday’s California primary is among the last in the nation before the Democratic convention this summer, and Clinton is hoping to win enough delegates to claim her party's nomination.

