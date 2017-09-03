Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:44 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Hillside House Benefit Event Aims to Inspire

By Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House | September 3, 2017 | 1:32 p.m.
Mike Schlappi Click to view larger
Mike Schlappi

Mike Schlappi, a gold-medalist, Hall of Fame athlete and motivational speaker, will be the featured guest at an inspirational benefit luncheon hosted by Hillside House Women of Purpose, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the home of Nancy Read, event co-chair, in Montecito.

Susan Chapman, who has served on the Hillside House Board of Directors for 12 years, will be presented with the 2017 Woman of Purpose award at the luncheon.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the 59 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who call Hillside House their home. The 72-year-old residential facility has served hundreds of residents and families in Santa Barbara County.

Hillside House continues to move forward with its community plan to build state-of-the-art, adaptive housing units for its residents in an integrated neighborhood setting in the Veronica Canyon section of Santa Barbara.

Schlappi's thought-provoking address will show individuals of all ages that despite life’s obstacles, you can take response-ability and be empowered.

When he was 14, Schlappi had expectations of a career in sports. A tragic accident involving a gunshot to his chest at point-blank range challenged those dreams. After months of intense physical therapy, he began playing basketball from his wheelchair and soon became a standout athlete.

A four-time Paralympic medal-winner and two-time World Champion, Schlappi has proven just because “you can't stand up, doesn't mean you can't stand out.”

“Happiness is in the heart, not in the circumstance,” said Chapman, the parent of a developmentally disabled daughter.

Chapman has brought to the Hillside House Board of Directors her knowledge of the laws and policies that govern the lives of the developmentally disabled.

“We are honored to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of Susan Chapman and to bestow upon her our 2017 Woman of Purpose award,” Read said.

Tickets are $100 per person. A table of 10 is $900. Seating is limited; valet parking will be provided.

For information, visit www.hillsidehousesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, [email protected] or 687-0788 ext. 115.

— Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House.

 

