Hillside House, Assistance League ‘Shining Light on Abilities’ with Festive Holiday Displays

To mark the beginning of the holiday season, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara and Hillside House are creating festive displays of decorations and lights on their properties.

The public is invited to attend the official opening of the Hillside House second annual “Shining Light on Abilities” at 5 p.m. Saturday on Veronica Springs Road off of Las Positas.

According to Jane Atwater, Assistance League member: “We are decorating the white house facing Veronica Springs Road with lights and transforming it into Santa Claus’ house. We are very happy to be part of this neighborhood tradition!”

“Shining Light on Abilities” will allow Hillside House residents to enjoy the adaptive sleigh that Riccardo Morrison, artistic director for the Summer Solstice Celebration, and Boy Scout Troop 37 helped build last year.

For Craig Olson, president/CEO of Hillside House, “Aside from raising awareness and engaging with the public, we are shining a light on all that our residents can do and their contributions to the community.”

During the Thanksgiving break, Troop 37 Scouts volunteered to assemble and install decorations and lights for the second year in a row.

According to Johann Trujillo, their Scout Master: “We had a great time working together and helping the Hillside House Facilities Team! Our Scouts spent their day off making sure the residents and the community have a great holiday, and I am very proud of them for that. Plus we met residents and learned about Hillside House. We’ll be back next year!”

“Shining Light on Abilities” has been made possible thanks to the generosity of the Hillside House Family and Friends Group and Amazon.com. In addition, Santa Barbara Trolley, RockStar Transportation and The Land Shark have all been invited to include Assistance League and Hillside House on their holiday lights tours.

The public is welcome to check out the display through Jan. 1.

Hillside House continues moving forward with its Community Plan to build state-of-the-art, adaptive housing for its residents in an integrated neighborhood. For information about Hillside House, volunteer opportunities, making a tax-deductible donation or being a “Shining Light on Abilities” sponsor, click here or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, at [email protected] or 805.687.0788 x115.

— Michael Padden-Rubin is the development director for Hillside House.