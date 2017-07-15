Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:43 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Hillside House Benefit a Dream Come True

By Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House | July 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Hillside House would like to express its gratitude to the sponsors, donors, volunteers, board and committee members, vendors, staff, and 200 guests, including residents and their families, who contributed to the success of its 14th Annual Sunset Soirée.

The annual fundraiser, which generated net income of $76,000, benefited the 59 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who call Hillside House their home.

With "California Dreaming" as its theme, the event, held at El Mirador Estate in Montecito, featured the musical duo of Robert Kim Collins and Debbie Denke performing a smooth-jazz cover of the Mamas and Papas’ 1960s classic hit.

The selection illustrated that Hillside House is dreaming of building state-of-the-art, adaptive housing units for residents in an integrated neighborhood setting in Veronica Canyon as part of its community plan.

This year’s soirée featured a four-course dinner designed by Executive Chef Jamie West and prepared by Omni Catering. Eric Baugher, COO and winemaker at Ridge Vineyards, talked about each of the wines paired with the meal courses.

Among those in attendance supporting Hillside House residents were Jim and Marcia Wolfe, Betsy and Ken Coates, Louise Borgatello, Jim and Chana Jackson, Barbara and Gerrold Rubin, John and Laurie Tilson, Mary and Ray Freeman.

Susan Chapman, Nancy Read, Hal and Haley Conklin, Mary Anne Valois, Paul and Kathy Shields, Mary Jane and Andrew Cooper, Marlene and George Riemer, Julie and Karl Willig, Eckard and Ingrid Brandes, Norris and Barry Goss.

Leesa and David Goldmuntz, Jane and David Buchanan, David and Patricia Lauletta, Pam Flynt Tambo, John and Gail Campanella, and Tita Lanning.

Hillside House also thanks the local merchants and individuals who donated items for the silent and live auctions, and offers special thanks to Beyond Heating & Air, Bryant & Sons, Ltd., MarBorg Industries, and Tita Lanning.

“We are so appreciative of the quality of care our son is receiving at Hillside House,” Jossi Fresco, parent of a resident, said at the event.

He told guests how happy he and his wife were when they learned their son would be enrolled at Hillside House after a two-year wait. Now his son has access to physical and aquatic therapy, skills development, wellness, and creative expression, he said.

Craig Olson, executive director of Hillside House, recognized Past Person of Purpose award recipients in attendance.

Olson bestowed this year’s honor on long-time supporter Norris Goss, who offered her perspective as a volunteer, advocate, and champion for Hillside House residents.

Another event — If You Can’t Stand Up, Stand Out — whose proceeds will benefit Hillside House residents will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the garden at 1505 Mimosa Lane, Montecito.

The luncheon program will feature Mike Schlappi, a motivational speaker, author and Gold Medalist.

For information about Hillside House, visit www.hillsidehousesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, at [email protected] or 687-0788 ext.115.

— Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 