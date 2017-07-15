Hillside House Benefit a Dream Come True

Hillside House would like to express its gratitude to the sponsors, donors, volunteers, board and committee members, vendors, staff, and 200 guests, including residents and their families, who contributed to the success of its 14th Annual Sunset Soirée.

The annual fundraiser, which generated net income of $76,000, benefited the 59 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who call Hillside House their home.

With "California Dreaming" as its theme, the event, held at El Mirador Estate in Montecito, featured the musical duo of Robert Kim Collins and Debbie Denke performing a smooth-jazz cover of the Mamas and Papas’ 1960s classic hit.

The selection illustrated that Hillside House is dreaming of building state-of-the-art, adaptive housing units for residents in an integrated neighborhood setting in Veronica Canyon as part of its community plan.

This year’s soirée featured a four-course dinner designed by Executive Chef Jamie West and prepared by Omni Catering. Eric Baugher, COO and winemaker at Ridge Vineyards, talked about each of the wines paired with the meal courses.

Among those in attendance supporting Hillside House residents were Jim and Marcia Wolfe, Betsy and Ken Coates, Louise Borgatello, Jim and Chana Jackson, Barbara and Gerrold Rubin, John and Laurie Tilson, Mary and Ray Freeman.

Susan Chapman, Nancy Read, Hal and Haley Conklin, Mary Anne Valois, Paul and Kathy Shields, Mary Jane and Andrew Cooper, Marlene and George Riemer, Julie and Karl Willig, Eckard and Ingrid Brandes, Norris and Barry Goss.

Leesa and David Goldmuntz, Jane and David Buchanan, David and Patricia Lauletta, Pam Flynt Tambo, John and Gail Campanella, and Tita Lanning.

Hillside House also thanks the local merchants and individuals who donated items for the silent and live auctions, and offers special thanks to Beyond Heating & Air, Bryant & Sons, Ltd., MarBorg Industries, and Tita Lanning.

“We are so appreciative of the quality of care our son is receiving at Hillside House,” Jossi Fresco, parent of a resident, said at the event.

He told guests how happy he and his wife were when they learned their son would be enrolled at Hillside House after a two-year wait. Now his son has access to physical and aquatic therapy, skills development, wellness, and creative expression, he said.

Craig Olson, executive director of Hillside House, recognized Past Person of Purpose award recipients in attendance.

Olson bestowed this year’s honor on long-time supporter Norris Goss, who offered her perspective as a volunteer, advocate, and champion for Hillside House residents.

Another event — If You Can’t Stand Up, Stand Out — whose proceeds will benefit Hillside House residents will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the garden at 1505 Mimosa Lane, Montecito.

The luncheon program will feature Mike Schlappi, a motivational speaker, author and Gold Medalist.

For information about Hillside House, visit www.hillsidehousesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, at [email protected] or 687-0788 ext.115.

— Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House.