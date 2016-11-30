Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Hillside House Christmas Extravaganza to Benefit Aquatic Therapy Program

Christmas enthusiast and decorator extraordinaire Jeanne West will open her Santa Barbara home to Hillside House supporters and friends December 3rd for an evening of holiday entertainment and cheer benefitting the facility’s aquatic therapy program.

By Isabelle Walker for Hillside House | November 30, 2016 | 4:44 p.m.

Jeanne West takes Christmas decorating seriously, leaving no corner of her house undecked with holiday treasures. Until now, only family and friends have been able to enjoy the fruits of her labor. But this year Jeanne is opening her Christmas dreamland to supporters and friends of Hillside House to raise funds for the facility’s aquatic therapy program.

With purchase of a ticket, guests will enjoy Jeanne’s seasonal delights as well as a perfect sunset over the Pacific from her deck. Warm Christmas drinks and wine will be served along with appetizers. 

Every year Hillside House must raise the funds necessary to maintain its aquatic therapy program – which is a favorite among residents who spend the bulk of their day in a wheelchair. Because constant confinement and muscle constriction is painful, an hour of weightlessness in a warm pool provides not only relief, but enhances flexibility and wellness. While Medi-Cal pays for Hillside House’s basic program needs, additional needs and enhancements like aquatic therapy, so vital to the wellbeing of our residents, are not covered. Hillside House is proud to have a dedicated on-site aquatic therapy pool--the only residential facility with its own pool in the area.

Only 100 tickets are available to this delightful event that doubles as an opportunity to help Hillside House residents. The price is $75. Visit the website for more information, or call Executive Assistant Isabelle Walker at 805-687-0788, ext. 123, or send her an email at [email protected].  We hope to see you there!

 

