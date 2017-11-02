Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:34 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Hillside House Staff Making Run for The Money

Team goal is $10,000 for therapy, educational, enrichment programs

Hillside team members Jessica Thumm, left, Jose Silva, Michael Padden-Rubin Not pictured: Mando Del Campo, Katie Patrykus.
Hillside team members Jessica Thumm, left, Jose Silva, Michael Padden-Rubin Not pictured: Mando Del Campo, Katie Patrykus. (Hillside House)
By Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House | November 2, 2017 | 10:34 a.m.

HILLSIDE HOUSE STAFF MEMBERS ARE RUNNING IN VETERANS DAY HALF MARATHON

After months of training, Hillside House staff members say they are looking forward to participating in the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half Marathon on Nov. 11.

Four staff members will run as part of a relay team, and one will cover the 13.1-mile course.

The goal is to raise $10,000 in support of therapy, educational, and enrichment programs for the 59 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who live at Hillside House.

Staff members want to create awareness in the Santa Barbara community of the 72-year-old residential care facility and its services.

For Jose Silva, director of facilities at Hillside House, who began running last June to get in shape for the relay, the weekly training — at times challenging — has inspired him.

“Running with my coworkers is more fun than going alone," he said. "I believe we’re all in this together to help Hillside House residents, the majority of whom are in wheelchairs. We want them to know we care about them.”

To date, thanks to the generosity of Hillside House family members, board members, and friends, including Norris Goss, Ethan and Hsingyi Reece, Porter Spencer, and Virginia Tusher, staff members have raised almost $3,000.

To reach their goal of $10,000, they are inviting community members to make a gift, since staff know first-hand the difference physical and aquatic therapy makes in residents’ lives.

Today as Hillside House looks to the future, it is moving forward with its community plan to build state-of-the-art, adaptive housing for its residents in an integrated neighborhood setting.

For information about Hillside House, volunteer opportunities, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.hillsidehousesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, at [email protected] or 687-0788 ext. 115.

— Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 