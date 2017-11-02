Hillside House Staff Making Run for The Money

HILLSIDE HOUSE STAFF MEMBERS ARE RUNNING IN VETERANS DAY HALF MARATHON

After months of training, Hillside House staff members say they are looking forward to participating in the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Half Marathon on Nov. 11.

Four staff members will run as part of a relay team, and one will cover the 13.1-mile course.

The goal is to raise $10,000 in support of therapy, educational, and enrichment programs for the 59 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who live at Hillside House.

Staff members want to create awareness in the Santa Barbara community of the 72-year-old residential care facility and its services.

For Jose Silva, director of facilities at Hillside House, who began running last June to get in shape for the relay, the weekly training — at times challenging — has inspired him.

“Running with my coworkers is more fun than going alone," he said. "I believe we’re all in this together to help Hillside House residents, the majority of whom are in wheelchairs. We want them to know we care about them.”

To date, thanks to the generosity of Hillside House family members, board members, and friends, including Norris Goss, Ethan and Hsingyi Reece, Porter Spencer, and Virginia Tusher, staff members have raised almost $3,000.

To reach their goal of $10,000, they are inviting community members to make a gift, since staff know first-hand the difference physical and aquatic therapy makes in residents’ lives.

Today as Hillside House looks to the future, it is moving forward with its community plan to build state-of-the-art, adaptive housing for its residents in an integrated neighborhood setting.

For information about Hillside House, volunteer opportunities, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.hillsidehousesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, at [email protected] or 687-0788 ext. 115.

— Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House.