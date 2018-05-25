Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:06 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Hillside House Sunset Soirée Designed to Open Doors for Residents

Benefit set for June 9 at El Mirador Estate

Event participants enjoy dinner at Hillside House Sunset Soirée in 2017. (Stephen Robeck)
By Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House | May 25, 2018 | 12:15 p.m.

Hillside House has announced its 15th Annual Sunset Soirée will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at El Mirador Estate in Montecito. Proceeds benefit the 59 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who live at Hillside House.

The event’s theme, Opening Doors to Tomorrow, is a reference to the Hillside House Community Plan, which will offer new opportunities for residents, their families, neighbors, and the greater community.

The project will transform the 24-acre property in Veronica Canyon into an integrated, mixed-abilities neighborhood including 10 new, state-of-the-art, adaptive homes for residents as well as private homes for purchase.

The Sunset Soirée will open with a reception including hors d’oeuvres and Clendenen Family Tocai Friulano, a silent auction, raffle-ticket sales, and Dixieland tunes by the Satchmo Jazz Trio.

A four-course dinner prepared by Lorraine Lim Catering and paired with Au Bon Climat and Clendenen Family wines selected by founder, owner, and master vintner Jim Clendenen follows.

During each course, Clendenen will share his winemaking philosophy, insights and creative process. Before dessert, there will be a live auction for a six-person gourmet dinner with wines donated and hosted by Laurie and John Tilson.

The parent of a current resident will share her thoughts on having her son live at Hillside House.

At the event, Hillside House will honor longtime supporter and renowned wine expert John Tilson with its annual Person of Purpose award.

Since the 1960s, Tilson has been collecting and tasting wines from around the world. He is the founder/managing editor of The Underground Wineletter, a treasured source of information for wine enthusiasts.

“We are grateful to John for his many contributions to Hillside House, especially helping to turn our soirée into a premiere food and wine affair that benefits our residents,” said Jim Wolfe, board chair at Hillside House.

Hillside House is grateful to its sponsors who include Au Bon Climat, Norris and Barry Goss, Jordano’s, Inc., Tita Lanning, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, and Jim and Marcia Wolfe.

Sponsorships remain available.

Tickets are $250 per person. A table of eight is $1,800. In-kind donations for the silent auction are welcome. For information, visit www.hillsidehousesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, at [email protected] or 687-0788 ext. 115.

— Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House.

 

