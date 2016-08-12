Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

HIMSS Analytics Honors Sansum Clinic With Stage 6 Rating

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | August 12, 2016 | 7:00 a.m.

HIMSS Analytics has announced that Sansum Clinic has achieved Stage 6 on the EMR Adoption ModelSM (EMRAM).

HIMSS Analytics developed the outpatient EMR Adoption Model in 2012 as a methodology for evaluating the progress and impact of electronic medical record systems for ambulatory facilities in the HIMSS Analytics Logic.

Tracking their progress in completing eight stages (0-7), ambulatory sites can review the implementation and utilization of information technology applications with the intent of reaching Stage 7, which represents an advanced electronic patient record environment.

Stage 6 ambulatory facilities have fulfilled the following criteria:

» Have made significant executive commitments and investments to reach this stage.

» Appear to have a significant advantage over competitors for patient safety, clinician support, clinician recruitment and competitive marketing for both consumers and nurse recruitment.

» Have almost fully automated/paperless medical records when they have implemented their IT applications across most of the outpatient care settings.

» Are either starting to evaluate their data for care delivery process improvements or have already documented significant improvements in this area.

» Have made investments that are within reach of most clinics and recognize the strategic value of improving patient care with the EMR.

» Have begun to create strategic alignments with their medical staff to effectively utilize information technology to improve patient engagement and population health.

» Are well positioned to provide data to key stakeholders, such as payers, the government, physicians, consumers, and employers, to support electronic health record environments and health information exchanges.

Stage 6 organizations also have achieved a significant advancement in their IT capabilities that positions them to successfully address many of the current industry transformations, such as meaningful use criteria in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, claims attachments for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, pay for performance and government quality reporting programs.

At Sansum Clinic, the focus has been on building an electronic health record (EHR) system with the tools necessary to help doctors and staff take care of their patients.

Over the past six years, Sansum Clinic has worked to continuously improve its EHR.  

“When we submitted our work to HIMSS Analytics for ‘staging,’ we were proud to learn that our providers and executives have intuitively guided us towards Stage 7, without ever knowing it,” said Sean Johnson, electronic health record director at Sansum Clinic. “We are thrilled to be at Stage 6 and are now aggressively pursuing Stage 7.”

“HIMSS Analytics congratulates Sansum Clinic for making significant progress towards achieving advanced health IT adoption,” said John H. Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS, CPHIMS, global vice president of HIMSS Analytics. “Stage 6 represents a level of sophistication that can lead to innovative healthcare transformation.”

Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor at Sansum Clinic.

 
