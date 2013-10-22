Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Hip-Hop Icon LL Cool J to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | October 22, 2013 | 3:48 p.m.

LL Cool J
LL Cool J

LL Cool J, the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist who is fresh off headlining this summer’s successful Kings of the Mic tour, will command the Samala Showroom stage with DJ Z-Trip and DJ Chuck Chillout at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Tickets for the show are $75, $85, $95, $110 and $125.

First introduced to the world in 1984 as Def Jam Records’ flagship artist, LL Cool J is the first rap artist to amass 10 consecutive platinum-selling albums. He is known for romantic ballads such as "I Need Love," "Around the Way Girl" and "Hey Lover," as well as pioneering hip-hop such as "I Can't Live Without My Radio," "I'm Bad," "The Boomin' System" and "Mama Said Knock You Out."

He has released 13 studio albums and two greatest hits compilations. His latest album, Authentic, was released in April, marking his 30th year in the music industry.

For three decades, LL Cool J has continued to influence hip-hop and entertain audiences across the media spectrum. He has appeared in numerous television and film roles, and he currently stars in the CBS crime drama CSI: Los Angeles.

LL Cool J brought the Kings of the Mic tour to Santa Barbara in May, but this is your opportunity to see this iconic artist have the stage to himself on a special night in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

