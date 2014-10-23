Hip-Hop Artist MC Hammer Returning to Chumash Casino Resort

Hip-hop great MC Hammer, who dazzled a sold-out crowd last year at the Chumash Casino Resort, will make his triumphant return to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

Last year, concertgoers were treated to a high-energy show that left audience members buzzing about the performance, which featured MC Hammer’s greatest hits and creative dance moves that ignited the stage.

Before he rose to fame as MC Hammer, he was Stanley Kirk Burrell from Oakland. In the mid-1980s, while rapping in small venues, MC Hammer started his own record label and kept money coming in by selling singles out of the trunk of his car.

He eventually signed with Capitol Records and released his first official full-length record, Let’s Get It Started. The album went double Platinum with tracks that included “Pump It Up,” “Turn This Mutha Out” and “Let’s Get It Started.” His follow-up album, Please Hammer, Don’t Hurt ’Em, would become certified 10 times Platinum thanks to the pop culture phenomenon “U Can’t Touch This.”

His rapid rise to fame made MC Hammer a household name and had millions imitating his flashy dance moves and wearing his trademark Hammer Pants. He has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and continues to bring audience members to their feet during his live performances.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this one-of-a-kind performer when he returns to the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.