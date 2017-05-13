Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:41 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Historian Offers Insight Into Lone Woman of San Nicholas Island

Friends of the Carpinteria Library Celebrates Golden Anniversary

By Kris McGuire for Carpinteria Library | May 13, 2017 | 1:51 p.m.

Historian Susan Morris, an expert on the Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island (made famous in Scott O’Dell's novel Island of the Blue Dolphins), will be the guest speaker when the Friends of the Carpinteria Library marks its 50th Anniversary on May 17.

Scott O’Dell’s novel Island of the Blue Dolphins won the 1961 Newbery Medal. Click to view larger
The Wednesday event begins with a light supper at 6 p.m., followed by Morris's talk at 7 p.m. at Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road. Members can attend for free; $10 charge at the door for non-members.

Morris’s discussion — titled From Island of the Blue Dolphins: Finding the Lone Woman's People in 19th Century Los Angeles — will feature new details on the complexity of the lone woman’s story and the people who touched her life.

Morris will offer a children’s program for 4th- and 5th-graders from 3:30-4 p.m., also on May 17.

The evening event will feature the raffle of a Little Free Library designed by local artist John Wullbrandt at 8 p.m. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Friends Bookstore, 5103 Carpinteria Ave.

Event seating is limited. RSVP to [email protected] or 745-5434, or go to http://friendsofcarpinterialibrary.org/.

— Kris McGuire for Carpinteria Library.

 
