Historian Examines Santa Barbara’s Coming of Age, 1880-1930

Hattie Beresford to Present at the SB Genealogical Society Meeting.

Hattie Beresford will present Santa Barbara Comes of Age ~ An Exuberant and Joyful Beginning at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, April 21, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.

Beresford's free talk begins at 11 a.m. following the society's monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. It is not necessary to be a Genealogical Society member to attend the lecture.

Between 1880 and 1930, Santa Barbara threw off its Victorian cloak and donned the mantilla of a thoroughly modern town.

Wrapping herself in romanticized Spanish tradition, she nevertheless bobbed her hair to create the institutions that prepared the way for the Santa Barbara of today.

Sharing tales and photos from her book, The Way It Was ~ Santa Barbara Comes of Age, Beresford will take listeners on a journey into the past.

Her exploration searches the mountain trails, joins elaborate celebrations, and revels in the mania created by the town’s first horseless carriages, as well as introducing incredible citizens whose vision and work created the underpinnings for today’s city.

A retired teacher of English and American history with the Santa Barbara School District, Beresford, for the past 12 years, has written a local history column for the Montecito Journal called The Way It Was.

Together with the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, she co-edited and produced the memoir of local artist Elizabeth Eaton Burton, My Santa Barbara Scrap Book; and wrote two Noticias, their historical journal.

She is a regular contributor to the Montecito Journal magazine, writing on a variety of historical topics. Eclectic in her interests, Beresford’s articles run the gamut from ranches to mansions, murder to delinquency, and elegant hotels to auto camps.

Stories behind transportation, entertainment, philanthropy and celebrations have all found expression through her pen. She has been especially interested in the people and events of Santa Barbara’s past which have determined its present.

The Genealogical Society’s special interest groups meet at 9:30 a.m. A calendar of genealogical events can be found at http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.