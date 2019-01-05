Historian Neal Graffy to Discuss Naples — Not That Naples, or That One — The Santa Barbara Naples

Neal Graffy will present a talk on Naples, A Tale of Two Cities at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 19, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

The Naples of Graffy's lecture is not Naples, Italy, nor is it Naples, Fla., and it is not a neighborhood in Long Beach. It is the Naples just a few miles west of Santa Barbara.

Over the past two decades, that Naples has been a hot potato bouncing from county Planning to the Board of Supervisors to the State Supreme Court and back.

But Graffy's talk will not be so much on what’s happening currently, as it is on what was happening back in 1887 when John and Alice Williams founded the town of Naples, an 872-acre “Exquisite Summer and Winter Resort.”

It had a church, a hotel, post office, train depot, and even its own ball team — the redoubtable Naples Nine.

Who were the Williams? What was Naples and what happened to it? These questions and others will be answered in Graffy's lecture. This program also will feature rare photos and maps never before shown to an audience.

Graffy first gave voice to history in 1989 when he premiered a slide-show talk on Santa Barbara history. Encouraged by the response, more talks were developed; and currently there are 20 different topics that have been presented in 300-plus shows.

Expanding from solo presentations, he has appeared on local, state and national radio and TV, including Huell Howser's California Gold, KCET TV's Life and Times, and nationally on This Old House.

Graffy has been featured in documentaries including the Emmy Award-winning Impressions in Time. He has authored monographs for historical organizations, as well as articles in regional and national publications and two books, Street Names of Santa Barbara and Historic Santa Barbara.

Graffy has served as a board member of the Sana Barbara Historical Museum, member (and chairman) of the Santa Barbara County Landmarks Commission, board member of the Mission Canyon Association, and president of the Santa Barbara Corral of Westerners.

The society’s special interest groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA.

The monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. with the featured speaker at 11 a.m. It is not necessary to be a member of the society to attend the program.

For a calendar of the society’s genealogical events, visit http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.