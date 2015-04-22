Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:43 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Fumigation Tent Covers Historic First United Methodist Church in Downtown Santa Maria

The building at South Broadway and Cook Street is undergoing termite-control measures and is expected to remain closed through Friday

A blue-and-white striped termite fumigation tent covers all but the cross of First United Methodist Church in downtown Santa Maria on Wednesday.
A blue-and-white striped termite fumigation tent covers all but the cross of First United Methodist Church in downtown Santa Maria on Wednesday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | April 22, 2015

The historic First United Methodist Church in downtown Santa Maria has taken on a temporary, but dramatically different, look.

A bright blue-and-white striped termite fumigation tent sits over the church at the busy intersection of South Broadway and Cook Street, with the cross standing uncovered on the rooftop and signaling the house of worship underneath.

Due to the pest-control measures that began Tuesday, the church building at 311 S. Broadway will remain closed through Friday, officials said on the church website.

First United Methodist Church of Santa Maria reportedly was the first church constructed in the city in 1873 and continues to sound its church bells during the day.

